After hours of debateNuclear power plant dispute drags on - National Council postpones decision
SDA
9.6.2026 - 13:15
The National Council has continued its debate on the future of nuclear power in Switzerland, but has not yet reached a decision. The fronts remain hardened and the decisive votes are not expected until next week.
Keystone-SDA
09.06.2026, 13:15
09.06.2026, 14:30
SDA
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The National Council has continued the debate on lifting the ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants, but has not reached a decision.
The SVP and FDP support the Federal Council's counter-proposal, while the SP, Greens and GLP reject it.
The center remains divided and could become the decisive force next week.
There were hardly any new arguments in the discussion on Tuesday; the familiar arguments clashed. As in the first part of the debate on Monday, the SVP and FDP were clearly in favor of the counter-proposal. The SP, Greens and GLP were clearly against. The center is divided on the issue of banning the construction of new nuclear power plants.
If the Council accepts the bill, a motion to refer it back to the National Council by the same minority of the committee could have a chance. It calls for the Federal Council to clarify the financial consequences of new nuclear power plants for the Confederation and cantons in a revised bill. The majority situation within the center group is likely to be decisive.