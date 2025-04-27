Solidarity rally against racism in Zurich. (archive picture) sda

In 2024, almost 40 percent more cases of racism were reported in Switzerland than in the previous year. The most common were xenophobia and racism against black people.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In 2024, those affected in Switzerland reported two-fifths more racist incidents than in the previous year. Most incidents occurred at school, in the workplace and in public spaces. Xenophobia and racism against black people were reported most frequently.

The increase in reports to the advice network for victims of racism has been continuing for years, as the Federal Commission against Racism (FCR), the organization Humanrightswatch and the advice network announced on Sunday. Last year, there were 1211 documented cases, 335 or almost 40 percent more than in 2023.

According to the data, the polarization of public opinion and the geopolitical situation are the main reasons for the sharp increase. On the other hand, advice centers have also become better known and victims are seeking help more quickly.

Racism in schools

Broken down by area of life, the network received the most reports (19%) from the education sector, particularly from compulsory schools. One mother reported the exclusion of her son in class, Hitler salutes and right-wing extremist symbols.

The teachers and school social workers responded with the help of the advice center. According to the press release, educational work is needed in schools and teachers should undergo further training.

At 35 percent, the most frequently cited motives for discrimination were xenophobia and hostility towards foreigners (426 cases). Racism against black people accounted for 30 percent or 368 reports. Xenophobia and xenophobia occurred most frequently in the workplace, while anti-Black racism occurred most frequently in compulsory schools.

Compared to the previous year, anti-Islamic racism grew the most, accounting for 17 percent of the total and 209 cases. Anti-Semitism remained consistently high at 66 cases.

Social danger

Experiencing racism causes a great deal of suffering for those affected and, in the worst cases, can have serious health consequences, according to the advice network, the ECR and Humanrightswatch.

It leads to a loss of trust in institutions and in other people. Racism is therefore a threat to social cohesion and must be recognized and combated as such, the organizations stated.