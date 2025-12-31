The flu is spreading: If you want to avoid a rude awakening in the new year, you'd better check who you're kissing on New Year's Eve. KEYSTONE

This year, the flu epidemic started earlier than a year ago.

Philipp Dahm

The number of registered cases of influenza has almost doubled compared to the previous year, as the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) announced on Wednesday.

In the last week of the year, 2900 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza were registered in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Compared to the previous week, the number of influenza cases rose by almost 22 percent.

In the days after Christmas, the FOPH registered 31.90 cases of influenza per 100,000 inhabitants.

The highest number of confirmed flu cases was in the canton of Basel-Stadt, where 59.59 cases of influenza were reported per 100,000 people. This was followed by the cantons of Jura (53.45) and Schaffhausen (51.88). The cantons of Obwalden (5.04), Appenzell Innerrhoden (5.98) and Appenzell Ausserrhoden (12.34) had the lowest number of confirmed influenza cases per 100,000 people.