The cause of the accident on the Breithorn is still unknown. Kantonspolizei Wallis

Within just a few days, three people have died in accidents in Valais and Graubünden. These include Andrea C., who has been missing since July, a mountaineer on the Bietschhorn and a hiker near Churwalden.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you On 5 August, Andrea C., who had been missing since 11 July, was found dead on the Lagginhorn at around 3400 meters; the public prosecutor's office is investigating the case.

In the Lötschental in Valais, a 56-year-old Swiss mountaineer fell to his death while climbing the Bietschhorn.

In Graubünden, a missing 77-year-old man was discovered dead in the Steinbachtobel; he had fallen over 20 meters in steep terrain. Show more

Several accidents have caused deaths and injuries in the Swiss mountains in recent days.

On 5 August, mountain hikers discovered a lifeless person on the Lagginhorn, west of the south ridge, at an altitude of around 3,400 meters. Identification of the deceased revealed that he was Andrea C., whose disappearance had been reported on July 11, 2025.

The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances.

Two deaths in Valais within a week

A second death occurred in the Valais mountains on Saturday. A 56-year-old Swiss mountaineer fell to his death on the Bietschhorn in the Valais Lötschental. He suffered fatal injuries, as reported by the Valais cantonal police on Monday.

The accident victim was climbing the Bietschhorn via the west ridge with a companion at around 8 a.m. on Saturday, according to the cantonal police. At an altitude of around 2,700 meters above sea level, one of the two alpinists fell into the depths for reasons that are as yet unexplained.

The rescue team arrived on the scene with an Air Zermatt helicopter, but were only able to determine the death of the 56-year-old Swiss man.

A lifeless person is also found in Graubünden

On Friday evening, the Graubünden cantonal police received a report that a 77-year-old man was missing in Churwalden. Based on this report, a large-scale search operation was launched under the command of the cantonal police of Graubünden with the involvement of various other organizations.

On Sunday afternoon, following a tip-off from a third party, the lifeless man was found in the Steinbachtobel between Praden and Passugg.

According to initial findings by the public prosecutor's office and the cantonal police of Graubünden, the man had fallen over twenty meters from a hiking trail in wooded terrain on a steep slope.