Managing Director Beat Borner has to close his business in Mägenwil AG. borner-pflanzen.ch

The planned gravel extraction is forcing Beat Borner to give up his long-standing gardening business in Mägenwil AG. The unexpected closure poses major challenges for the entrepreneur and raises questions about the future of the company.

After more than 70 years, the history of the Borner nursery in Mägenwil comes to an abrupt end. The reason: planned gravel extraction requires the site on Industriestrasse to be cleared. For Beat Borner, the owner of the business, this means an unexpected and difficult situation, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung". The termination of the lease came as a surprise and presents the entrepreneur with major challenges.

The Borner nursery has been an integral part of the municipality of Mägenwil for decades. But now the business has to make way for gravel extraction. This development not only raises questions about the future of the company, but also about the future of the employees affected by the closure.

Search for a new location

Beat Borner is now faced with the task of finding a new location for his nursery. This is no easy task, as suitable space is scarce and time is pressing. The search for a new location is fraught with uncertainty and it remains to be seen how the situation will develop.

Despite the challenges, Borner remains optimistic. He is determined to continue the business and is looking for solutions to continue the nursery in a new location. He is sure of the support of the community and customers, which gives him hope that he will be able to overcome the difficult situation.

Loss for the community

The closure of the Borner nursery is a loss for Mägenwil. The business was not only an economic factor, but also a part of the community. The future of the company now depends on its ability to find a new location and continue to operate successfully there.

The coming months will be decisive for Gärtnerei Borner. The search for a new location and the associated challenges will show whether and how the business can continue to exist in the future. However, Beat Borner remains confident and hopes that the nursery will remain a part of the community in the future.