Being appreciated and being able to make a difference at work are decisive factors for young people when choosing a career. (archive image) Keystone

According to a new study, employees in the care sector lead the field when it comes to job satisfaction. Eight out of ten employees stated that they have a meaningful job.

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However, there appears to be room for improvement when it comes to work-life balance. Overall, the study by the Sotomo research institute, which was published on Tuesday, attested to the care sector having the highest satisfaction levels. Hardly any differences were found according to gender.

However, age is a different story: according to the study, older employees are more likely to feel a sense of fulfillment and pride. This feeling is sometimes crucial for a fulfilling working life.

According to the study, almost half of employees feel a lot or very much pride in their work. Once again, the nursing professions scored particularly highly here. Nursing and medicine also came out on top in the assessment of job security - followed by social professions, the construction industry and public administration.

Wages alone are not enough

However, it is not only the meaningfulness and fulfillment of the job that is important for job satisfaction. According to the study, structural conditions must also be in place. Employees in the care sector rated these less positively. According to the study, there is a particular lack of work-life balance.

Almost half of the employees surveyed (47%) said that a good work-life balance was important. Almost as important to them were varied and challenging tasks (44%) and the opportunity to make a positive impact (38%). The salary was not unimportant to respondents, but only came in fourth place.

The study was conducted in March 2026 as part of the "Make a career as a human being" campaign by the Sotomo research institute. The campaign is backed by the supporting organizations Artiset, Spitex Switzerland and OdASanté. It was supported by the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI). More than 4,300 working people in Switzerland and retired people were surveyed for the poll.