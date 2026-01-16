A post with a nylon thread marks the Eruv. In this zone, Jews can do things that are actually not permitted on the Sabbath, such as carrying things or pushing baby carriages. Keystone

A network of nylon threads through the city: the Jewish communities in Zurich have set up a large zone in which the Sabbath rules are relaxed and what is actually not permitted is possible.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Zurich, the Jewish communities have created a symbolic zone in which the Sabbath rules are relaxed.

Within this area, Jews are now allowed to do things on the day of rest that are otherwise not permitted.

The network created from nylon threads, posts and buildings through the city is around 14 square kilometers in size. Show more

Normally, Jews are not allowed to do many things on the Sabbath. But there is a way to relax the rules: a symbolic net, also made of nylon thread, gives Jews more freedom on the day of rest. This is now also the case in Zurich, where the Jewish communities have set up such a closed-off zone in public.

In Zurich, this so-called Eruv is around 14 square kilometers in size and connects several districts, particularly Wiedikon, Enge and Wollishofen. The zone is marked by buildings and the threads installed on posts and houses. In this designated area, relaxed rules now apply to Jews during the Sabbath.

On the Sabbath, Jews are not allowed to carry any objects in public spaces from sundown on Friday until nightfall on the following Saturday. This includes prayer books and meals. Moving baby carriages and wheelchairs is also not permitted.

Thanks to the Eruv, which translates from Hebrew as "mixing", these rules have now been relaxed. This is because the eruv symbolizes an extended private space.

Nylon threads and posts installed

The course of the approximately 18-kilometer-long border comprises more than a hundred individual points. Existing structures such as walls, fences and house walls were used for most of the installations, explained Cédric Bollag, initiator of the Eruv in Zurich. In addition, thin nylon threads or posts had to be added as connections. This did not change the cityscape.

A team checks whether the Eruv is intact every week before the Sabbath. They also repair any damage. The Eruv.ch website shows whether the status of the Eruv has been approved as "valid".

Building permit was required

The costs for the project were borne entirely by the Jewish community, also with the help of private donations. In order for the Eruv to be built, a building permit was required. The Jewish community submitted the application for this in 2022.

According to the press release, a new chapter of Jewish life in Zurich is now beginning. The project also shows how Zurich lives openness, cooperation and trust. At the same time, the city of Zurich is reaffirming its principle of enabling all population groups to freely practice their religion. "The Eruv is a sign of the diversity lived in our city", City Councillor Simone Brander (SP) is quoted as saying.

Zurich is not the first city to have an Eruv. London, Amsterdam, Vienna and Antwerp have also already implemented them.