The NZZ is taking Swissmedic to court. The reason is two deletion orders due to unauthorized advertising for prescription drugs.

Prohibited advertising or a violation of press freedom? The Federal Supreme Court has the last word, as the NZZ has appealed the decision of the Federal Administrative Court. (archive picture)

The "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" (NZZ) is taking legal action against Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products. The authority had ordered the deletion of several editorial articles because they were classified as unauthorized advertising for prescription drugs.

Two cases are currently pending in court, as a spokeswoman for the NZZ confirmed on Friday when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency.

In the case of a journalist's self-experience report on migraines, the Federal Administrative Court upheld Swissmedic's ruling. In May 2025, the court ruled that the article created a promotional impression and was one-sided. The NZZ appealed this decision to the Federal Supreme Court.

Swissmedic also demanded that the NZZ delete several publications in connection with reports on weight loss injections. According to information from "CH Media", this concerns a video, a series on a weight loss self-experiment and two journalistic texts. The media company is also defending itself against this order before the Federal Administrative Court.

Drug ordinance against freedom of the press

The Therapeutic Products Institute justified its action to "CH Media" with its legal mandate. "Advertising reporting can lead to patients putting pressure on doctors to prescribe a certain preparation," a spokeswoman said. However, factual reporting on medicines is still possible.

The NZZ takes a different view. The newspaper told "CH Media" that the strict advertising ban threatens the freedom of the press. The possibilities of being able to report freely on medical developments are severely restricted as a result.

The Federal Court has not yet dealt with this issue. The ruling would also have an impact on the appeal to the Federal Administrative Court.