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Police in action Oberwil BL is woken up by loud explosions

Dominik Müller

9.6.2026

The Basel-Landschaft police had to respond to several detonations on Tuesday morning.
The Basel-Landschaft police had to respond to several detonations on Tuesday morning.
Symbolbild: Keystone

Several explosions broke the silence in Oberwil BL early Tuesday morning. Unknown persons blew up an ATM at a UBS branch. The police confirmed the incident.

09.06.2026, 06:56

09.06.2026, 08:11

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An ATM was blown up in Oberwil BL early Tuesday morning.
  • Residents reported several explosions, smoke and a subsequent escape on motorcycles.
  • The Basel-Landschaft cantonal police have confirmed the incident and are on the scene.
Show more

An ATM was blown up in Oberwil BL in the early hours of the morning. Several explosions were heard in the village at around 4.30 am. Residents told "20 Minuten" that they were woken from their sleep by the detonations.

One man told the news portal that he heard "three loud explosions" and then saw thick smoke. Shortly afterwards, sirens and flashing blue lights were heard. He also heard several motorcycles driving away.

Another reader told the portal that a short time later, the police cordoned off the area around the affected UBS branch.

According to the police, there were no injuries. It was initially unclear whether the perpetrators stole any money.

Police suspect several perpetrators

"We received reports shortly after 4.30 a.m. that there were several detonations," said a spokesperson for the Basel-Landschaft police when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency. Whether there were actually several detonations has yet to be verified.

According to the police spokesman, a bank in the village center of Oberwil BL was affected. A fire broke out in the vestibule of the bank, which was extinguished by the fire department. "The fire is probably connected to the detonation", the police spokesperson continued.

The police assume that several perpetrators were on the move in motorized vehicles. They are currently investigating whether they stole money. A manhunt for them is underway.

Several residents of neighboring buildings were evacuated as a precaution. Experts are currently examining the statics of the building in which the bank is located and the surrounding buildings.

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