The 43-year-old received 794 votes, putting her behind the independent Dominik Widmann, who received 852 votes.

Jenny Ann Rees-Gerber stood as a candidate for the FDP, of which she has been a member since 2024. Show more

She once wore the crown as Miss Switzerland, now she bears political responsibility: former Miss Switzerland Jennifer Ann Gerber was elected to the municipal council of Oberwil-Lieli on Sunday.

Jenny Ann Rees-Gerber, as the soon-to-be 44-year-old was called on the ballot paper, received 794 votes. She easily cleared the hurdle of the absolute majority required in the first ballot; this was 484 votes. She therefore achieved the second-best result behind the independent Dominik Widmann (852 votes).

Also elected were President Illias Läber (non-party, previously) with 714 votes, Stefan Paul Strebel (non-party, previously) with 680 votes and Marco Feusi (non-party, new) with 574 votes. The incumbent municipal councillor Gabriela Bader-Füglistaler (non-party) achieved an absolute majority of 551 votes, but was eliminated as a supernumerary.

Support from the SVP

Jenny Ann Rees-Gerber stood as a candidate for the FDP, of which she has been a member since 2024 and for which she had already entered the cantonal election campaign in 2024.

Support for the 2001 Miss Switzerland was strong in the run-up to the elections: she was ready to take on responsibility and put her heart and soul into Oberwil-Lieli, according to the FDP Women of Aargau, for example. She was also supported by the local SVP party, of which National Councillor Andreas Glarner is Vice President.

The decision to enter politics was strongly influenced by her role as a mother, Gerber told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. "With children, I see what comes and goes in terms of materials, how quickly things are thrown away." She is also concerned about the rise in crime.