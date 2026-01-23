For the time being, the city of Zurich is not allowed to build a planned bike route on the Zürichberg as originally intended. The Administrative Court ruled in favor of local residents—because the city did not evaluate the 30 km/h speed limit at the same time as the road project.

Here's what it's all about The Zurich Administrative Court has halted plans for a bike route between Fluntern and Toblerplatz.

At the same time, the city should have assessed whether a 30 km/h speed limit is necessary as a noise abatement measure. D

The decision is one of a whole series of disputes surrounding the 30 km/h speed limit in Zurich and other cantons. Summary created with

Of all things, a 30 km/h speed limit has brought a Zurich bike route to a halt—at least for now. The Administrative Court has upheld an appeal filed by property owners on the Zürichberg. As a result, the city is not permitted to implement the planned route between the Kirche Fluntern tram stop and Toblerplatz in its intended form. The decision is not yet final, as reported by the “NZZ" reported on Friday.

Among other things, the plan called for a new bike lane heading uphill on Kraftstrasse. This would have required the tram to share a lane with other traffic in the future. At the same time, the sidewalk would have been widened on one side and narrowed on the other. Residents feared that this would bring traffic closer to their homes and increase noise levels.

So far, only a few kilometers of the new preferred route have been built. KEYSTONE

The crux of the matter: Although the city had long planned to implement a 30 km/h speed limit on Kraftstrasse, it wanted to address the speed reduction in a separate proceeding. That is precisely what the Administrative Court has ruled is unacceptable. The question of whether a 30 km/h speed limit was necessary as a noise abatement measure should have been assessed at the same time as the road project. The court refers to this as a “fundamental flaw.”

With this ruling, the court has not only rejected the city’s plans but also overturned earlier decisions by the canton, which had supported the project. The Department of Public Works is now reviewing the ruling. Due to the summer break, a decision on whether Zurich will appeal the case to the Federal Supreme Court will not be made until September at the earliest.

For the city, the decision is particularly ironic: Zurich is pushing for a 30 km/h speed limit on more and more streets—and is now failing in a cycling project precisely because the speed limit issue wasn’t addressed early enough. Of the planned 130 kilometers of bike routes, only 5.36 kilometers have been completed so far. Elsewhere, too, residents and business owners are opposing individual projects.

Zurich Planned a Huge 30-km/h Zone Around the Main Station

Last October, the city of Zurich made headlines with yet another 30-km/h speed limit project. The speed limit was to be reduced on 24 streets and squares around the main train station. The city justified the move by citing more than 700 accidents over a five-year period and a total of 14 accident black spots.

Politicians from the center-right reacted sharply. FDP cantonal council member Marc Bourgeois referred to it as a “snail zone,” while the SVP called it a “forced slowdown.” At the same time, the Federal Council was planning stricter rules for 30 km/h zones on major thoroughfares. Among other things, municipalities would be required to provide stronger evidence that speed reductions would not cause traffic to divert into residential neighborhoods.

A Case Before the Federal Supreme Court Over Five Seconds

In Männedorf, Zurich, the 30 km/h speed limit is now also the subject of a legal challenge. On a roughly 200-meter-long section of Bergstrasse, the speed limit is to be reduced from 50 to 30 km/h. The Zurich Administrative Court dismissed an appeal against this decision.

According to the court a 30 km/h speed limit would significantly reduce road noise without substantially impairing traffic flow. Travel time would increase by only five to six seconds. However, one resident does not accept the decision and is appealing the case to the Federal Supreme Court. Until a final ruling is issued, the 50 km/h speed limit remains in effect.

The people of St. Gallen should decide

In the canton of St. Gallen, too, there is a fierce debate over the 30 km/h speed limit. In June, the cantonal council passed an amendment to the law that which is intended to place greater restrictions on municipalities regarding speed reductions on major thoroughfares.

In response, the VCS and other organizations launched a referendum. They describe the measure as an attack on municipal autonomy and argue that a 30 km/h speed limit is an affordable and effective measure against traffic noise and accidents. If the required 4,000 signatures are collected, the people of St. Gallen will decide.