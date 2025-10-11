A mile-long film of oil in the canal, the smell of diesel in the air - the consequences of the accident at the Meiringen military airfield became clearly visible on Friday. The judiciary and authorities are now investigating.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thousands of liters of diesel leaked during the filling of a power unit at Meiringen military airfield.

Some of it ended up in Lake Brienz via the Oltschibach stream. The fire department and experts are trying to contain the damage.

The authorities are now investigating the consequences for the environment and groundwater. Show more

On Thursday afternoon, a serious accident occurred at the military airfield in Meiringen BE. Several thousand liters of diesel leaked while filling an emergency power generator. According to the police, a large part of it ended up in the Oltschibach - and from there via the main canal into Lake Brienz. This information has not yet been independently confirmed.

Initially, the incident went largely unnoticed. The army sent out a short message and several fire departments were deployed shortly after 3.15 pm. But hardly anyone in the region took any notice. It was only on Friday that it became clear how serious the situation was.

On the south-eastern shore of Lake Brienz, where the Oltschikanal flows into the lake, the fire department set up two oil barriers. They are designed to stop the diesel while special fleece absorbs the fuel. Firefighters were on duty all afternoon, regularly replacing the soaked fleeces.

Diesel accident in Meiringen BE An oil film was visible over a length of four kilometers. Image: blue News Firefighters regularly replaced the oil fleece to remove the diesel from the water. Image: blue News Oil barriers were also set up. Image: blue News The oil fleeces were spread along the canal with such snakes. Image: blue News Firefighters and the military were on site. Image: blue News The Oltschibach flows along an agricultural zone. Image: blue News There is also a protected area for amphibians. Image: blue News Diesel accident in Meiringen BE An oil film was visible over a length of four kilometers. Image: blue News Firefighters regularly replaced the oil fleece to remove the diesel from the water. Image: blue News Oil barriers were also set up. Image: blue News The oil fleeces were spread along the canal with such snakes. Image: blue News Firefighters and the military were on site. Image: blue News The Oltschibach flows along an agricultural zone. Image: blue News There is also a protected area for amphibians. Image: blue News

Smell of diesel on Lake Brienz

Anyone approaching the estuary did not need to look at the water to appreciate the situation: There was a clearly perceptible smell of diesel in the air. Two walkers with dogs talking to a reporter were less concerned about the environmental impact than about the closed access to the lake.

The authorities do not yet know how much diesel has actually leaked. But the traces were unmistakable. For more than four kilometers - from the lake back to the airfield near the hamlet of Unterbach - a shimmering film of oil stretched across the water.

"It won't stop," said a stunned cyclist. He was worried about the stream, which had recently been renaturalized as a habitat for amphibians. "You have to ask yourself: what does this mean for nature, for the groundwater?"

Firefighters set up oil booms. blue News

Public prosecutor's office investigating

There were also discussions over coffee and beer in the "Sportleregge". A group of pensioners sat together and opinions clashed. "I always say it: diesel is old hat. Electric is the future," said one. His neighbor at the table waved him off: "Now the army opponents have food for thought again." Two women quietly worried about the drinking water.

There were still no official answers on Friday afternoon. The cantonal police announced that experts from the Office for Water and Waste were on site. They are to clarify the extent of the damage and investigate the impact on the environment and bodies of water. The case has now also been referred to the public prosecutor's office.