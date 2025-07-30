Frank von Arx has his flag stolen. Screenshot Tele M1

Suddenly the flag was gone: an EHC Olten fan had his club flag stolen from his own garden. Explosive: It happened in the middle of the arch-enemy's territory.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Langenthal BE, an Olten fan had his flag stolen from his garden.

The victim speaks of a "cowardly action" and does not rule out pressing charges.

The field hockey rivalry between Langenthal and Olten is considered to be particularly heated. Show more

Until recently, an EHC Olten flag fluttered in the middle of Langenthal BE, the home of SC Langenthal. But now it's gone - stolen from Frank von Arx's garden. The long-time EHCO fan is convinced that this was no coincidence, but a deliberate provocation.

"I just find it sad that something like this is being done," Frank von Arx told local broadcasterTele M1. The flag was pulled down from the pole and then cut off. "They're just cowards," continues the EHCO fan, who has supported the club for over 40 years.

The rivalry between the fans of Olten and Langenthal is notorious. "They look at us as a farming village," says a Langenthal fan in the TV report about the other side. "The people from Olten are also pretty rude, but that's just their level." It's clear: they're not on good terms.

Threat of charges

For von Arx, who has lived in Langenthal for many years, the action is still incomprehensible. "Of course you can say it's a provocation. But I moved here with positive intentions. I've never had anything against Langenthal or the SCL."

If the flag no longer appears, he will file a criminal complaint, von Arx announces - before holding a miniature piece of the flag up to the camera. "Here. This is what's left of it".