During the Olympic Games, of all times, SRF is experiencing massive technical problems. The planned curling broadcast of the Swiss men's team is canceled - instead, viewers see a radio stream with banner announcements.

The Olympic program should have started on Friday morning at 8.55 a.m. on Swiss Radio and Television Two - including the curling match of the Swiss men's national team. However, those who tuned in did not see an ice rink, but a live stream from a radio studio.

A banner was displayed above the image with the message: "You can follow the Olympic Games in the livestream on srf.ch." At the same time, there were repeated interruptions to the picture and sound.

Notices on other channels too

The problems were not limited to SRF zwei. SRF 1 and SRF info also displayed notices about technical faults. Viewers were informed that there were currently picture and sound problems.

The website allestörungen.ch shows a clear increase on SRF. allestörungen.ch

When asked by blue News, an SRF spokesperson said: "Between 8.20 and 10.00 a.m., there were picture and sound failures on SRF 1, SRF zwei and SRF info. The technical problems have since been resolved. However, teletext is still not working at the moment." SRF has informed TV viewers of the technical problems via an overlay.

"The cause of the incident is currently being investigated," the statement continues. What can already be said: It is a technical failure and not an external attack. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

