New calculations show that extreme flooding in the Alps will occur more severely and frequently in the future than previously assumed. The reason lies in increasingly intense heavy rainfall events caused by climate change.

According to the study, a once-in-a-century flood could occur more frequently in the future. Pictured: Flooding in Giswil, OW, in June 2025. (Archive)

Here's what it's all about New simulations by the WSL Institute show that so-called "once-in-a-century" floods in the Alps could be up to 15 percent more severe in the future.

An event that, statistically speaking, has occurred once every 100 years so far could happen as often as once every 45 to 80 years in the future.

Researchers attribute this trend to increasingly intense heavy rainfall resulting from climate change. Summary created with

According to a new study, the risk of extreme flooding in the Alpine region is set to increase in the future. The WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) has reached this conclusion based on new simulations using hourly measurement data.

The 100-year flood (HQ100) is becoming five to fifteen percent more intense in the Alps, the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) announced on Thursday. Such an event could also occur more frequently in the future—namely, every 45 to 80 years.

Moderate floods, such as the biennial flood, continued to show a decline in the mountains. “Extreme events are changing more significantly than moderate floods,” study author Paul Astagneau is quoted as saying in the press release.

The researchers cited climate change-induced, more intense heavy rainfall as the reason for the increase in extreme events. This more than offset the decline in snowmelt. For every degree of warming, the intensity of hourly heavy rainfall increases by about seven percent.

Previous forecasts assumed that flood levels would remain stable or decline. However, they were based on daily data, which did not adequately capture short, intense rainfall events. For the new study, a hydrologist simulated the events using hourly data from 384 rivers in the Alpine region of Switzerland and Austria.

Key Standard for Flood Protection

In Switzerland, HQ100 is the primary benchmark for flood protection and land-use planning. Based on historical data, terrain models, and precipitation amounts, the cantons, in collaboration with the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN), create what are known as hazard maps.

The term “once-in-a-century flood” is currently losing its reliability due to climate change. As the atmosphere warms, it can hold more moisture, leading to more extreme downpours. A water level that was statistically still considered a “100-year” event 50 years ago now occurs much more frequently in many waterways. As a result, authorities must regularly revise these statistics and hazard maps upward.