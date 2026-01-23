Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire at a day nursery. But an employee is suspected of having committed an offense. Symbolbild Brandermittlung

A daycare center in Zurich Altstetten caught fire on Monday. Immediately afterwards, the police arrested an employee. Criminal proceedings are now underway against the 22-year-old Swiss woman.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fire breaks out in a Zurich daycare center on the 4th floor, all 68 children are evacuated in time and no one is injured.

A 22-year-old daycare center employee is arrested on suspicion of the crime; criminal proceedings are underway against her, the cause of the fire remains unclear.

The public prosecutor's office does not disclose what crime the daycare center employee is accused of. Show more

A fire in a daycare center is a nightmare - even more so when the nursery is on the 4th floor. This is exactly what happened in Zurich Altstetten. All this two and a half weeks after the disaster in Crans Montana.

The nursery staff reacted in exactly the right way and brought all 68 children outside in good time. Residents then provide them with clothes and blankets as well as food and drink in temperatures below freezing, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The fire department quickly brought the fire under control and no one was injured.

Daycare center employee under suspicion

What is disturbing about the report from the Zurich city police is that the officers arrested a 22-year-old employee of the crèche on suspicion of the crime. According to the operator, she is a long-standing employee. A spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office confirmed to the Tages-Anzeiger that criminal proceedings had been initiated against the young Swiss woman. Two days after the fire and her arrest, she was released on conditional release.

Immediately after the fire department's intervention, there was suspicion of a criminal offense, as the city police wrote in their statement. According to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, the public prosecutor's office has not revealed the nature of the offense - arson or negligently causing a conflagration are possible. The cause of the fire has also not yet been conclusively clarified.

Boss and employees deeply affected

The operator of the daycare center is deeply affected and says that the fire was a traumatic experience for some of his employees and that his company is offering them psychological help.

The employee under investigation by the public prosecutor's office has been released from work, says the head of the daycare center. This is also because parents have expressed concerns about having their child looked after by her again.

The crèche will not be able to return to its premises for months. In order to remove the soot and odor, the premises will have to be restored to the state of the shell.