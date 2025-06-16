Despite moving out, 21 percent of men surveyed bring their laundry home. Symbolbild: Imago

Men stay in their parents' home longer than women and are still more likely to have their parents help with the household afterwards. These are the findings of a new survey. There are also differences between the language regions.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a survey, men move out of the parental home later on average.

The most common reason for moving out in Switzerland is love.

In Ticino, studying plays a more important role in moving out than in other cantons. Show more

Across the country, people in Switzerland move out for the first time at the age of just under 22. This was the result of a survey published on Monday by the real estate portal Newhome. According to the survey, women on average leave their parents' home at the age of 21, while men are not ready until the age of 22.6.

In addition, men remain more dependent on their parents even after moving out: according to the study, 21 percent of men have their laundry done by their parents after moving out. Around one in five men also need help with ironing. For women, on the other hand, this figure is only 9 and 2 percent respectively.

By way of comparison: according to the data portal Statista, people in Croatia stay at home the longest in the EU and move out at an average age of around 31. The youngest people to move out are in Finland, Denmark and Sweden at under 22 years of age. Overall, Switzerland is well below the EU average of 26.2 years.

Ticino residents move out earlier to study

The most common reason for moving out in Switzerland is love - i.e. moving in with a partner (27%). This is followed by education or studies (17 percent) and the desire for more independence (16 percent).

In Ticino, on the other hand, studying plays a more important role: 28% of respondents cited education as the main reason for moving out. In French- and German-speaking Switzerland, the figure was significantly lower at 14% and 17% respectively.

Moving back in due to care or separation

However, some people also move back in with their parents temporarily. The most common reason is to care for their parents. However, almost one in three people also move back into their parents' home because of a separation or divorce.

On average, respondents believe that people should be living independently by the age of 29 at the latest. However, there are also regional differences here: German-speaking Switzerland and French-speaking Switzerland are relatively unanimous on this threshold, while the people of Ticino accept moving out by the age of 32.

For the representative survey, YouGov interviewed 1229 people aged between 15 and 79 in April 2025 on behalf of Newhome.

