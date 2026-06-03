Depression, anxiety disorders, and fears about the future affect many people in Switzerland. Young adults, in particular, often struggle with mental health issues. At the same time, a new survey shows that more and more people are turning to AI tools for advice—and foregoing professional help.

In Switzerland, the 18- to 24-year-old age group is the most affected by mental health issues. (Stock photo)

Study on Mental Health One in four people in Switzerland has mental health issues—but only a few seek therapy

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you According to a new survey, one in four people in Switzerland suffers from a mental illness—young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 are particularly affected.

Fears about the future, financial worries, and the constant stream of negative news are taking a toll on the mental health of many Swiss people.

Instead of seeking professional help, many people turn to artificial intelligence: 55 percent use AI tools for questions related to mental health. Summary created with

Depression and anxiety disorders are among the most common mental health conditions in Switzerland. According to a recent survey by Axa, 12 percent of respondents suffer from depression, and 9 percent from anxiety disorders. Overall, one in four of the 1,000 people surveyed reported being affected by a mental illness.

Who is most commonly affected?

At 39 percent, the 18- to 24-year-old age group is the most affected. In second place are 45- to 54-year-olds at 30 percent, followed by 25- to 34-year-olds at 25 percent. According to the study, the age groups least affected by mental illness are those between 35 and 44 years old (23 percent) and people 55 and older (19 percent).

What are the reasons?

Uncertainty about the future is a source of stress for 43 percent of those surveyed. This makes it the most frequently cited reason. Financial worries and job insecurity (42 percent) are also a source of stress for many.

Other reasons cited include the impact of negative media coverage (35 percent), social and political unrest (35 percent), geopolitical instability (34 percent), and social media (28 percent).

In addition, two out of three respondents say that their screen time has a negative impact on their daily lives—for example, on the quality of their sleep, their concentration, their physical activity, or their mood.

Where can those affected get help?

Not all those affected seek professional help from a therapist. There are various reasons for this. Forty-five percent say they do not consider it necessary. For 35 percent, the cost is a reason for not seeking professional help.

However, 55 percent of study participants use AI regularly or occasionally for mental health issues. AI tools are most commonly used to learn about one’s own mental health (37 percent) or to seek advice on how to support others with their mental health (36 percent). One-third of respondents use artificial intelligence to identify appropriate measures for managing their own mental health.