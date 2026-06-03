The age group between 18 and 24 is most affected by mental health problems in Switzerland. (symbolic image) Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

Depression, anxiety disorders and fears about the future affect many people in Switzerland. Young adults in particular often struggle with mental health problems. At the same time, a new survey shows that more and more sufferers are seeking advice from AI tools - and foregoing professional help.

Britta Gfeller

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a new survey, one in four people in Switzerland suffers from a mental illness - young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 are particularly frequently affected.

Fears about the future, financial worries and the constant barrage of negative news put a strain on the psyche of many Swiss people.

Instead of seeking professional help, many rely on artificial intelligence: 55% use AI tools for questions relating to mental health. Show more

Depression and anxiety disorders are among the most common mental illnesses in Switzerland. According to a recent survey by Axa, 12% of respondents suffer from depression and 9% from anxiety disorders. Overall, one in four of the 1,000 people surveyed said they were affected by a mental illness.

Who is most frequently affected?

At 39 percent, the age group between 18 and 24 is the most affected. In second place are the 45 to 54-year-olds with 30 percent, followed by the 25 to 34-year-olds with 25 percent. According to the study, the age groups between 35 and 44 (23 percent) and people aged 55 and over (19 percent) are the least affected by mental illness.

What are the reasons?

Uncertainty about the future affects 43 percent of respondents. This makes it the most frequently cited reason. Financial worries and job insecurity (42%) also bother many people.

Other reasons cited include negative media coverage (35%), social and political unrest (35%), geopolitical instability (34%) and social media (28%).

In addition, two out of three respondents state that their screen time has a negative impact on their daily lives, for example on sleep quality, concentration, physical activity or mood.

Where do those affected seek help?

Not all those affected seek professional help from a therapist. There are various reasons for this. 45 percent state that they do not consider it necessary. For 35 percent, the cost is a reason for not seeking professional help.

On the other hand, 55% of study participants regularly or occasionally use AI for mental health issues. AI tools are most frequently used to obtain information about their own mental health (37%) or to search for advice to support other people with regard to their mental health (36%). A third of respondents use artificial intelligence to identify suitable measures to take control of their own mental health.