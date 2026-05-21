Around four out of five children in second grade achieve the national educational goals in reading in the school language. These are the findings of a new study commissioned by the cantons. (symbolic image) Keystone

Around one in four children in the second grade fail to achieve the national educational goals in reading and math. This is the result of a new study commissioned by the cantons.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you 79 percent of second-graders achieved the national educational goals in reading in the school language. In mathematics, the proportion was 76 percent.

The children performed better in listening comprehension: 87 percent achieved the educational goals.

The EDK rates the overall results as "moderate". Show more

Children in the second grade still have room for improvement in reading in the school language and in mathematics. This is shown by a new study commissioned by the cantons. The Conference of Cantonal Ministers of Education classifies the results as "moderate".

According to the survey published by the University of Bern on Thursday, 79% of pupils achieved the national educational goals in reading in the school language. In mathematics, the figure was 76 percent.

Better results in listening comprehension

Those tested performed better in listening comprehension in the school language. On average, 87 percent of pupils achieved the educational goals in this area. Overall, the results show that the cantons are on a harmonized path, wrote the Conference of Cantonal Ministers of Education (EDK).

Around 20,000 pupils in around 1,150 schools were tested in 2024. The next surveys will take place in 2028 and 2031.

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