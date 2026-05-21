Children in the second grade still have room for improvement in reading in the school language and in mathematics. This is shown by a new study commissioned by the cantons. The Conference of Cantonal Ministers of Education classifies the results as "moderate".
According to the survey published by the University of Bern on Thursday, 79% of pupils achieved the national educational goals in reading in the school language. In mathematics, the figure was 76 percent.
Better results in listening comprehension
Those tested performed better in listening comprehension in the school language. On average, 87 percent of pupils achieved the educational goals in this area. Overall, the results show that the cantons are on a harmonized path, wrote the Conference of Cantonal Ministers of Education (EDK).
Around 20,000 pupils in around 1,150 schools were tested in 2024. The next surveys will take place in 2028 and 2031.