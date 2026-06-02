Every third car is driving too fast. (symbolic image) Marijan Murat/dpa

People are speeding again on Swiss roads. According to a new survey by the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU), around one in three vehicles now exceeds the speed limit.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Around a third of vehicles in Switzerland are driving faster than the speed limit.

The number of speeders has increased since the last survey, particularly outside built-up areas.

The BFU clearly rejects higher speed limits on freeways and country roads. Show more

One in three vehicles is speeding on Swiss roads. This is the result of a survey by the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention. It therefore rejects an increase in the speed limit. Excessive speed is one of the most frequent causes of serious accidents.

At 80 km/h, the proportion of those who adhere to the speed limit is highest. However, the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU) wrote that the discipline of drivers has also declined outside built-up areas. The survey published on Tuesday shows: "In the meantime, 27 percent are driving faster than the speed limit here too."

According to the BFU, this figure was still 21 percent in the last survey in 2019. For Director Stefan Siegrist, this is a "worrying development", as the press release continues.

Back in May, the BFU stated in a political position paper that "with 96 road deaths and 1398 serious injuries outside built-up areas and 17 deaths and 141 serious injuries on freeways in 2025, this would result in significantly more deaths and serious injuries".

Speed limits are accepted

The warnings are specifically directed against political initiatives to increase the speed limit on freeways from 120 to 130 km/h and from 80 to 100 km/h outside built-up areas. Calculations show that an increase in speed of 10 km/h on freeways could double the number of fatalities.

The BFU went on to say that the current speed limits are well accepted by the population. According to representative surveys conducted by the competence center, almost three quarters of respondents are in favour of a speed limit of 120 km/h on the freeway. Approval for a speed limit of 80 km/h outside built-up areas is even higher.

The BFU also argued that the Swiss road infrastructure is not designed for higher speeds. The highway network has been designed for 120 km/h since 1985. In addition, increasing the speed limit would send out the wrong signal and jeopardize the federal government's road safety goals.