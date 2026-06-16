Nearly one in three young men in Switzerland holds strongly traditional and dominant views of masculinity. (Stock image) Keystone

According to a new study, nearly one in three young men in Switzerland holds problematic views on masculinity. Researchers see links to acceptance of violence as well as misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ attitudes.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A study by the University of Zurich shows that 31 percent of men aged 18 to 24 hold a particularly problematic view of masculinity.

According to the researchers, such attitudes are more frequently associated with acceptance of violence as well as misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ+ views.

One in two young men also expressed concern that “real men” are being marginalized in society. Show more

According to a new study, nearly one in three young men in Switzerland holds problematic views on masculinity. This is the conclusion of a study by the University of Zurich published on Tuesday.

For the study, researchers surveyed more than 6,000 people in Switzerland on topics such as gender roles, relationships, sexuality, and equality. According to the university, this is the first representative data collection of its kind for Switzerland.

The results are particularly striking among 18- to 24-year-olds. In this age group, 31 percent of men hold a view of masculinity that researchers classify as particularly problematic. This refers to strongly dominant notions of masculinity that are more frequently associated with acceptance of violence as well as attitudes hostile toward women and the LGBTQ+ community.

Across all age groups, about one in five men falls into this category.

Majority Does Not Fall into the Particularly Problematic Category

The study also shows that many young men feel their social role is under threat. For example, about one in two men between the ages of 18 and 24 stated that they were concerned that “real men” were increasingly being pushed to the margins of society.

The researchers see this as an important signal for policymakers, educational institutions, and prevention efforts. The results suggest that traditional gender roles remain deeply entrenched among some young men and are sometimes accompanied by attitudes of resistance toward social change.

At the same time, the authors of the study emphasize that the vast majority of young men do not fall into the category of particularly problematic notions of masculinity. However, the data showed that such attitudes exist among a significant portion of the population and must be taken seriously by society.