The Patrouille Suisse is to put on a show. However, this must first be approved by Vorarlberg. KEYSTONE

The St.Gallen-Altenrhein airfield wants to celebrate its 100th anniversary with a big airshow - including Patrouille Suisse and "Super Puma". But whether Eastern Switzerland, Vorarlberg and Liechtenstein can actually join in the celebrations will not be decided on Lake Constance, but by the Vorarlberg state government.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the St.Gallen-Altenrhein airfield, a big party with an air show and a performance by the Patrouille Suisse is planned for the end of August.

Despite an adapted, noise-reduced program, the approval of the state of Vorarlberg, which is mandatory for the permit according to the state treaty, has not yet been obtained.

Without a decision from Austria, the anniversary festival is in danger of being canceled, although the organizers have opted for a compromise and excluded international jet formations. Show more

The St.Gallen-Altenrhein airfield is 100 years old - and the whole region should actually be celebrating. A large airfield festival is planned for the population of Eastern Switzerland, Vorarlberg and the Principality of Liechtenstein. The centerpiece: an air show that reflects the eventful history of the aviation site and at the same time showcases its significance today. But whether this can take place is now up in the air.

For months, aviation fans have been puzzling over what will be on display in the skies above Lake Constance. Now it is clear: the program is impressive.

"Historic aircraft from local museums, aerobatic planes, gliders, model aircraft and balloons are on the program," writes the "100 Years of Altenrhein Airfield" association in response to an inquiry from the "Tagblatt" newspaper. As a special highlight, the organizers have received the confirmation of the Patrouille Suisse. The Swiss Air Force will also be presenting the "Super Puma" military helicopter.

One of the last Tiger shows?

It is likely to be one of the very last Patrouille Suisse shows with the Tiger fighter jets before the aircraft are decommissioned. "We are honoured that the Swiss Air Force is visiting Eastern Switzerland once again," says the organizing committee.

Altenrhein and the Swiss Air Force have a long history. The P-16 military aircraft was once to be built here, and for decades Altenrhein was the workshop for Hawker Hunter fighter planes, which were also used by the Patrouille Suisse, among others.

In contrast to the "Airfield Show" in 2005, this time the organizers are deliberately keeping a low profile in the sky. "Although we have received numerous requests from air forces abroad, we have canceled all additional jet formations out of consideration for the neighboring communities," says association president Raphael Widmer-Kaufmann. With the exception of the Patrouille Suisse, no other jet squadrons are to appear - only propeller-driven formations. Another highlight is likely to be the presentation by the "Super Puma" display team - a spectacular display by the Swiss Army helicopter.

No permit from Austria

However, despite the promising program, the anniversary celebration from 28 to 30 August is on the back burner.

"The reason for this is the pending approval from the state of Vorarlberg," says Widmer-Kaufmann. The background to this is a state treaty between Switzerland and Austria: the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) may only approve the event if Vorarlberg agrees.

As early as September 2025, talks were held with the provincial government and the neighboring Austrian municipalities, emphasize those responsible. The program has been adapted - in particular by largely dispensing with additional jet squadrons. "The Austrian municipalities would only be overflown by the Patrouille Suisse for around 40 minutes each on Friday and Saturday," explains Widmer-Kaufmann. That is manageable.

Despite further requests from international jet squadrons and display teams, the flight was consistently canceled out of consideration for the population's need for peace and quiet.

"We are talking to a wall"

However, formal approval has not yet been given. There was a round table in January 2026 at which there was consensus on the planned implementation. Since then, however, there has been radio silence.

"We're talking to a wall and not getting any answers," says Widmer-Kaufmann disappointedly. The authorities in Vorarlberg were given a deadline of February 20. Without approval, the festival would have to be canceled.

A déjà vu threatens: back in 2008, the International Lake Constance Airshow (IBAS) failed due to a lack of authorization from Austria.

Several media inquiries to the responsible office of the Vorarlberg government went unanswered. Only when asked again by telephone was the response brief: "We are currently coordinating this matter with the responsible federal ministry."

Between public festival and noise discussion

The organizers do not deny that an airshow causes noise. "An airshow without emissions is not possible." However, they have found an acceptable compromise by not having additional jet engines. Residents from Swiss and Austrian municipalities are also to receive free tickets - distributed via the municipal offices.

Altenrhein is more than just a festive backdrop for the region: As a scheduled, charter and business airport, the airport connects Eastern Switzerland with international destinations. It is an employer and infrastructure location for rescue, police and military flights - and is therefore of national importance.

Whether the milestone birthday can actually be celebrated now depends on a political decision in Vorarlberg. "The airfield only turns 100 years old once," says Widmer-Kaufmann. And clarifies: "We won't do without the Patrouille Suisse."