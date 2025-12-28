For reasons as yet unknown, a fire broke out in an apartment in Gossau SG shortly before 11 p.m., according to the St. Gallen cantonal police. Keystone

One person died in an apartment fire in a block of apartments in Gossau SG on Saturday evening. 25 people, many of them elderly, had to be evacuated.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A person was found dead in a block of apartments in Gosssau SG on Saturday evening following a fire. For reasons as yet unexplained, a fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building at around 11 p.m., according to the St. Gallen cantonal police.

When the emergency services arrived, thick smoke was billowing out of the windows of the affected apartment on Witenwisstrasse. The fire department immediately began extinguishing the fire, while the occupants of the 13-storey building were evacuated. A total of 25 people were evacuated from the building with 36 apartments and temporarily housed in a nearby gymnasium, the police added.

The fire has been extinguished so far, but individual pockets of embers still need to be removed, Milo Frey, spokesman for the St. Gallen cantonal police, told the Keystone-SDA news agency early this morning. The biggest challenge now is to find accommodation for the mostly elderly and elderly people. It would have to be clarified which of them could return to their own homes.

The identity of the deceased person and the cause of death have not yet been determined. A large contingent of firefighters, rescue services and police were deployed. The police promised further information during the course of Sunday.