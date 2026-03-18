A gondola crashed in the Engelberg ski area on Wednesday morning. The police want to go public with further information at 3 pm.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A gondola crashed in Engelberg OW on Wednesday morning.

The police will provide information about the incident from 3 pm.

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3.05 pm Press conference is over The press conference is already over after just under five minutes. The conclusion: the police can hardly say anything about the accident at the moment.

3.03 pm Military not deployed The police are currently talking to many eyewitnesses so that the course of the accident can be "clarified as quickly as possible". The military is not deployed.

3.02 p.m. What is known about the person in the gondola? The police can't say anything about that either; a media release will be issued. A care team is on site, but the police can't say anything more.

Why was the gondola not shut down? Why was the gondola not shut down in strong winds? "We can't provide any information on this at the moment," explains Sakic.

3 p.m. One person killed in an accident The press conference is held in the parking lot in front of the gondola lift. "Shortly before 11 a.m., the police received a report of a gondola crash," says CID chief Senad Sakic. It was the Titlis "XPress" cable car. One person was killed. The person was alone in the gondola. People in other gondolas are still being evacuated.

3 p.m. Media conference begins Not much is yet known about the gondola crash in Engelberg. For example, it is unclear whether there were people in the gondola and how the incident could have happened. The Obwalden police are now giving media representatives an overview of the status of the investigation. Show more

A gondola crashed in the Engelberg ski resort in the canton of Obwalden on Wednesday morning. According to a "Blick" reader reporter, one person was resuscitated. There is no information about other casualties as yet.

Specifically, it is said to be the "Xpress Trübsee-Stand" connection. This takes guests to ski slopes at an altitude of around 2400 meters and is almost 1900 meters long.

Numerous facilities of the Titlis mountain railroads were closed on Wednesday due to strong winds. The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology MeteoSwiss had issued a level 2 wind warning for "moderate danger".

The police will provide information from 3 pm, blue News will ticker live for you.