SRF was reprimanded by the UBI. blue News

Corona, Gaza, inheritance tax: old disputes continue to occupy the media regulator. The UBI reprimands SRF and RTS several times for inadequate or one-sided reporting.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The UBI has assessed complaints against SRF and RTS reports on coronavirus, Gaza and inheritance tax.

It reprimanded broadcasts for one-sided or erroneous reporting, including an SRF report on the Covid vaccination and a broadcast on inheritance tax.

The UBI rejected other complaints, such as reports on Gaza and interviews with former vaccination boss Christoph Berger. Show more

The Independent Complaints Authority for Radio and Television (UBI) has assessed several complaints against SRF and RTS reports on Covid vaccinations, Gaza and inheritance tax.

It upheld two complaints: one against the SRF radio program "Treffpunkt" on the first coronavirus vaccination in Switzerland and one against the repetition of the SRF program "Bleisch & Bossart" before the vote on the inheritance tax initiative. This was announced by the UBI on Friday.

No criticism from medical circles

In the case of the "Treffpunkt" program from December 2025, the UBI came to the conclusion by 7 votes to 2 that the program had violated the principle of fairness. Five years after the introduction of mRNA vaccines, the SRF science journalist interviewed had not addressed criticism from medical circles, side effects or unanswered research questions. The audience was therefore unable to form its own opinion, argued the UBI. The authority rejected SRF's argument that the audience had sufficient prior knowledge.

The UBI also approved a complaint against the program "Bleisch & Bossart" by 7 votes to 2. The program "Is inheritance fair?", produced in 2021, was broadcast again at the beginning of November 2025 - three weeks before the vote on the inheritance tax initiative. The UBI found that the discussion was one-sidedly positioned in favor of the inheritance tax and thus violated the diversity requirement. As SRF had already acknowledged the error and apologized, the UBI refrained from taking further action.

In contrast, the UBI rejected complaints against interviews with the former head of vaccination Christoph Berger on SRF radio. It did criticize the statement that both Covid infections and vaccinations are harmless for children. Overall, however, it considered the reporting to be appropriate.

RTS did not have to speak of "genocide"

According to the UBI, four RTS reports on the war in Gaza also did not violate the journalistic guidelines. Among other things, the complaint was directed against the choice of words "war" and "terrorist" as well as the omission of the term "genocide". The UBI stated that the media were allowed to use the official terminology of the Federal Council.

The UBI narrowly approved another complaint against an RTS radio program on measles and Covid vaccination by 5 votes to 4. The majority criticized insufficiently verified information on deaths from measles and a false statement on the side effects of the Covid vaccination. The UBI ruled that journalists should have questioned the sources more closely.

The UBI is an extra-parliamentary federal commission. It examines complaints against radio, television and online offerings from Swiss broadcasters. Its decisions can be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court.