A dispute in an apartment building in Fürstenland has developed into a long-running feud. Now the neighbors are once again facing each other in court - with accusations ranging from insults and damage to property to physical violence.

One escalation resulted in blows with a baseball bat and hedge trimmers.

The district court in Wil found both sides partially guilty and the verdicts will probably be appealed. Show more

A trivial dispute between neighbors in an apartment building in St. Gallen Fürstenland has turned into a full-blown war. A couple and their neighbor from the Appenzell region were once again at loggerheads in the district court in Wil.

The indictment was thick: insults, threats, damage to property - and an incident in which a baseball bat and hedge trimmers were used, as reported by the "St. Galler Tagblatt" newspaper.

The dispute has been simmering for years. The first proceedings revolved around dog excrement in the garden, scratched cars and verbal attacks. Even then, one judge spoke of "terror". But the situation continued to escalate: the parties now protect themselves with dozens of surveillance cameras, and mistrust and accusations characterize everyday life.

Dispute probably not over yet

The case in Fürstenland is not the first incident to hit the headlines. Time and again, neighbors in Switzerland quarrel all the way to court. In Teufen AR, for example, a Swiss abroad had oil drums poured into an access road in protest against a construction project. In the district of Bülach ZH, there was even a death threat because of a lawnmower.

The current hearing focused on an incident from the summer of 2023, in which the neighbors clashed again while trimming a hedge. According to the "Tagblatt" report, insults such as "thick Saupfluttere" and "Inzuchtappenzeller" were hurled. The woman then grabbed a baseball bat and hit her neighbor. He snatched the weapon from her, smashed it and hit her back with a hedge trimmer. Both were injured.

In court, both sides declared that they were victims. The woman referred to health problems and dissociative conditions that had influenced her actions. However, the judge remained firm: both parties were convicted of assault and invasion of privacy. There were suspended fines and compensation - roughly the same amount, but most of the legal costs were borne by the couple.

According to the Tagblatt, there is no end in sight: the lawyers have already indicated that they will appeal the verdict to the cantonal court. This means that the neighborly war is far from over.