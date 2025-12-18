Construction of the Biel campus is due to be completed in 2027. (Archive image) sda

Around 12,000 cubic meters of wood were used in the new Biel/Bienne University of Applied Sciences campus - but only a fraction comes from Swiss forests. Politicians and the industry criticize the canton.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 12,000 cubic meters of wood will be used in the construction of the new Biel/Bienne University of Applied Sciences campus, of which only around 20 percent comes from Switzerland.

According to the canton of Bern, the capacity, quality and safety requirements exceed the possibilities of domestic forestry and wood processing.

Politicians and the timber industry have criticized the canton, accusing it of a lack of courage and missed opportunities in the use of Swiss timber. Show more

Around 12,000 cubic meters of wood will be used in the new Biel/Bienne University of Applied Sciences campus - one of the largest educational construction projects in Switzerland, costing over 400 million Swiss francs. Politically, the wish was clear: as much wood as possible should come from Bernese or at least Swiss forests. However, this wish could only be partially realized, as the "Bieler Tagblatt" now reports.

In fact, according to the report, only around 20 percent of the wood used comes from Switzerland, specifically from the cantons of Bern, Fribourg and Vaud. 80 percent comes from Germany and Austria. The reason, according to the canton: the large-scale project exceeds the capacities of the cantonal forests, sawmills and processing plants in Switzerland.

Although procurement was legally possible, according to the canton of Bern, there was a lack of experience, planning security and quality guarantees. There was also the threat of market distortions, additional costs and major transportation challenges. According to the canton, there were also safety-related reasons against using wood in certain places - for example in emergency staircases.

Criticism is now coming from politicians and the industry. The canton has missed an opportunity, said Green Party councillor and carpenter Thomas Gerber to the "Bieler Tagblatt" newspaper: "It's hard, it hurts me." The Swiss Wood Industry Association also criticized the canton. There was a lack of courage and creativity. From the association's point of view, the state forestry company could have supplied the required amount of wood.