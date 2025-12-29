The Federal Palace in Bern. (archive image) KEYSTONE

According to a new report by Lobbywatch, almost half of parliamentarians conceal their additional income. Among the parliamentary groups, the Greens are the most transparent.

Almost half of Swiss parliamentarians remain silent about their additional income. According to a new report by Lobbywatch, 44% of members of parliament do not declare any income from mandates in companies and associations.

Only 27% disclose all of their additional income, according to the Transparency Report 2025 published by the organization Lobbywatch on Monday.

Overall, transparency is thus stagnating at the level of the last survey from the beginning of 2024, according to which 42% of all parliamentarians did not declare any additional income.

In the new report, however, the organization distinguished for the first time between total transparency (all income disclosed) and partial transparency (only individual remunerations declared). The new methodology shows that only a minority is really completely transparent, Lobbywatch wrote in a press release on the report.

Greens are becoming less transparent

Among the parliamentary groups, the Greens are the most transparent: 68% of their members disclose all their income. For the SP, which follows in second place, the figure is just over half (51%). According to Lobbywatch, the SP and the Green Liberals have become less transparent.

The SVP, on the other hand, has become more transparent and is on a par with the center. The FDP remains at the bottom of the league: not a single member discloses all their income and only one in three declares any part of their remuneration.

Women are more transparent than men

The National Council, with 58% partially transparent members, is more willing to provide information than the Council of States (48%). The figures for full transparency are low in both chambers.

According to the report, women are also more transparent than men: a third of female parliamentarians disclose all their remuneration, compared to only a quarter of men.

For the report, Lobbywatch asked all members of the Council to disclose their income in the summer of 2025.