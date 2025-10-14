Only a few tenants take the opportunity to reduce their rent. (symbolic image) Keystone/Gaetan Bally

Despite a lower reference interest rate, rents in Switzerland remain stubbornly stable. Only a few tenants took the opportunity to reduce their rent - and left the potential savings untapped.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Rents in Switzerland fell less sharply than expected in the third quarter of 2025. The reduction in the reference interest rate in March did not reach tenants.

As rent adjustments only have a delayed effect after changes to the reference interest rate, the reduction made by the Federal Office for Housing (FHO) in March should have had an impact on rents in the third quarter, according to the new existing rental index launched by Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) and published on Tuesday.

While this index remained virtually unchanged in Switzerland as a whole, rents in the canton of Zurich fell by just 0.2 percent compared to the previous quarter. It appears that tenants are less keen than before to take advantage of the latest opportunity to request a rent reduction, writes the ZKB.

Only a small number of tenants pay less

According to the bank, only 8 percent of tenants in Switzerland and 14 percent of those in the canton of Zurich have received a rent reduction. This is based on rent index data from the Federal Statistical Office. Following earlier reductions in the reference interest rate, for example in March 2020 or June 2017, the figure was much higher.

The bank explains that tenants may be reluctant to react because they fear that inflation will ultimately lead to an increase in rent instead of a reduction. However, the most important reason for the low proportion of rent reductions is likely to be the historical trend in the reference interest rate.

In 2020, practically all tenants were able to benefit from a lower reference interest rate. Currently, however, it is only those who previously received an increase, ZKB concludes.

It assumes that around 40% of tenants throughout Switzerland and almost 63% in the canton of Zurich would currently be entitled to request a reduction. This means that tenants' demand behavior has hardly changed compared to previous reductions.