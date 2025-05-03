There is currently a debate in Tenero about public access to the lake. Symbolbild: Keystone

Access to Lake Maggiore in Tenero is restricted in spring and summer. This leads to tensions between locals and tourists. There are also similar conflicts at other Swiss lakes.

Things are boiling in Tenero TI: the local population is angry because access to Lake Maggiore has been blocked by fences and prohibition signs since the end of March. Jogging, walking or simply relaxing on the shore is no longer possible. The people of Ticino are now calling for access to the lakeshore to be reopened, as reported by CH Mediaberichtennewspapers.

The lakeside path that leads from the port of Minusio to the mouth of the Verzasca is interrupted from spring to fall. Six large campsites and the national youth sports center (CST) block the path.

These sites, some of which are located directly on the water, attract many campers, especially from German-speaking Switzerland. The holidaymakers enjoy the view and the water, but do not want to share access with the locals.

Ticino SP National Councillor Bruno Storni and the Rives publiques association are calling for the lakeshore to be accessible all year round. They see the current situation as an unlawful privatization of public space.

Campsite manager defends measures

Many people in Ticino support this demand and feel that a piece of their homeland has been lost. Storni has submitted an interpellation in Bern, but the Federal Council sees no need for action and considers the current regulations to be balanced.

Simone Patelli, manager of Switzerland's largest campsite, Campofelice, defends the measures. He emphasizes that everything is legal and contractually regulated and serves safety. Tourism brings considerable income to the region, with 800,000 overnight stays per year, which cannot be ignored.

These tensions are not an isolated case. In Switzerland, there are several conflicts over access to lakes. In Klöntal in the canton of Glarus, for example, there are discussions about car-free Sundays and a reservation requirement has been introduced at Lake Oeschinen.