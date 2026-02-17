  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

After an avalanche Only his arm saves the life of a winter sportsman in Davos GR

SDA

17.2.2026 - 16:12

A winter sportsman was extremely lucky in Davos GR when he was buried by an avalanche. (symbolic image)
A winter sportsman was extremely lucky in Davos GR when he was buried by an avalanche. (symbolic image)
Keystone

A winter sports enthusiast was buried by an avalanche in Davos - and only just survived. Because one of his arms was sticking out of the snow, he was able to dig his own way out.

Keystone-SDA

17.02.2026, 16:12

17.02.2026, 16:14

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A winter sports enthusiast was buried by an avalanche in Davos after leaving the marked piste.
  • Because one arm was sticking out of the masses of snow, he was able to free himself and call for help.
  • The current avalanche danger level in the area is 4 out of 5.
Show more

A winter sports enthusiast was caught in an avalanche in Davos Wolfgang GR on Monday. Because his arm was sticking out of the masses of snow, he was able to dig his own way out. In the end, mountain rescuers brought him to hospital suffering from hypothermia.

The accident happened at 2.30 pm when the winter sports enthusiast left the marked piste in the direction of Besenbinder to ski in powder snow, as the Graubünden cantonal police wrote on Tuesday.

According to initial findings, he triggered a snow slab himself, which buried him. The fact that his arm was sticking out of the masses of snow saved his life: He was able to free himself enough to breathe and call for help.

A piste patroller noticed him, the police added. Mountain rescuers who had been called out were finally able to free the man, who was hypothermic but otherwise unharmed.

The police immediately drew attention to the high avalanche risk. A 38-year-old snowboarder died in the Parsenn ski area in Davos on Sunday afternoon when he was buried by an avalanche off-piste. The authorities therefore emphasized the great risk of going off-piste.

More from the department

29 people evacuated. Train derails after avalanche in Valais - route closed until Saturday

29 people evacuatedTrain derails after avalanche in Valais - route closed until Saturday

"My son is completely desperate"Residents with disabilities lose their home - relatives feel ignored

Schötz LU. Man seriously injured after carnival - police are looking for witnesses

Schötz LUMan seriously injured after carnival - police are looking for witnesses