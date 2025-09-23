  1. Residential Customers
Media conference at 3 pm Only one canton is likely to see a significant drop in health insurance premiums now

23.9.2025 - 05:27

Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider will announce the health insurance premiums for 2026 today, Tuesday. Experts also expect costs to rise again next year.

Keystone-SDA

23.09.2025, 07:32

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider will announce the health insurance premiums for 2026 today, Tuesday.
  • After an increase of 8.7 percent and 6 percent in recent years, experts expect costs to rise again in the coming year.
  • The main driver is the continued rise in healthcare costs.
  • According to Comparis, these have been rising by around three to four and a half percent per year for years.
After an increase of 8.7 percent and 6 percent in recent years, experts expect costs to rise again in the coming year. The comparison service Comparis expects an increase of four percent, while the comparison portal bonus.ch anticipates an average increase of around five percent. The KOF Swiss Economic Institute at ETH Zurich expects basic insurance costs to rise by 2.7 percent.

The main driver is the continued rise in healthcare costs. According to Comparis, these have been rising by around three to four and a half percent per year for years. Added to this are higher hospital tariffs, which aim to compensate for the losses of recent years, as well as the delayed effects of inflation on medicines and medical goods. The implementation of the care initiative is also likely to require additional funds.

Caritas is concerned

Although the new surcharges are therefore likely to be lower than in previous years - 6.6% in 2023, 8.7% in 2024 and 6% in 2025 - social organizations are warning of the consequences for low-income households.

Caritas expects even more people to come under pressure, as premiums have risen by around a quarter overall since 2022, while wages have stagnated. According to the organization, premium reductions alone would not sufficiently cushion the burden.

Special case Zug

Unlike most Swiss people, the people of Zug will pay significantly less for health insurance premiums next year.

The Zug cantonal government is relieving the population of around CHF 220 million in inpatient hospital treatments in 2026 and 2027. This means that 99% of inpatient hospital costs will be reimbursed to Zug residents in these two years. One percent will remain with the health insurers for "procedural reasons". The canton usually bears 55% of the costs.

According to a KOF calculation, basic insurance in the canton of Zug is therefore likely to be 15.2 percent lower on average. According to the KOF, this will also be reflected in the national average.

