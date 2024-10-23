The Matterhorn also helped Valais into the top ranking of the "Lonely Planet" travel regions. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/Valentin Flauraud

A trend travel guide from the "Lonely Planet" brand once again recommends dozens of destinations for 2025. This time, they include a German federal state, a Swiss canton and a favorite travel destination for Germans.

SDA

The "Lonely Planet" travel guide recommends Valais as a travel destination for tourists next year. The mountainous canton is ranked fifth on the list of the top 10 regions in the "Best in Travel 2025" guide published on Wednesday.

The canton, with the towns of Verbier and Zermatt and, of course, the Matterhorn, is emphasized for its efforts to "electrify in the truest sense of the word" in 2025. At the World Cycling Championships - the UCI World Championships in the region - e-mountain biking will be added as a new, seventh discipline. "No wonder, after all, mountain biking with an electric drive is the fastest-growing market (not only) in the Alps."

From Europe, Bavaria and the East Anglia region in the UK are also on this list. The tourism experts are particularly impressed by South Carolina Lowcountry and the coast of Georgia in the USA.

Ranking of the world's most popular travel destinations

The cities that should be visited in 2025 according to "Lonely Planet" include Toulouse (F), Genoa (I) and Edmonton in Canada. The West African country of Cameroon tops the list of countries worth visiting, ahead of Lithuania and Fiji.

With its "Best in Travel" series, the Australian travel book publisher has been presenting a ranking of the world's hottest travel destinations for the coming year for 15 years.

SDA