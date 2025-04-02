The 17th century inn belongs to the municipality, which leases it. Google Maps

The popular "Adler" inn in Mörschwil is closing down. At least for the time being. The tenant couple are leaving the restaurant for health reasons. The municipality is hoping for a reopening soon.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Adler restaurant in Mörschwil SG is closing temporarily on April 4. The reason: the tenant couple have to give up the business for health reasons.

As the only restaurant open in the evenings in the village, the "Adler" plays a central social role.

The Adler restaurant in Mörschwil SG is closing on April 4. The traditional 17th century inn in the heart of the village is closing its doors temporarily. The reason: the tenant couple Joel Fässler and Désirée Lüchinger, who have been running the restaurant since 2021, are giving up the business for health reasons. This is reported in the Tagblatt.

The original plan was to continue the business in a reduced form until the end of April. However, the municipality, which owns the restaurant, has now announced that it will definitely close on Friday. Vouchers can only be redeemed until then.

Only pub with evening service

Particularly explosive: the "Adler" is the only restaurant in the municipality that was open in the evening. It was a popular meeting place for clubs and events. "The 'Adler' is indispensable as a meeting place," emphasizes Mayor Martina Wäger.

The municipality reacted quickly and wants to lease the "Adler" again from August 2025 or by arrangement. It is being supported in this by Liro Schweiz Gastro GmbH, as the municipal council has "little gastronomic expertise".

Interested hosts can apply by April 30 with a CV, professional experience and a concept idea.

Future uncertain

The first viewings have already taken place. It is not known whether applications have already been received. However, the municipality is optimistic: "I am confident that we will find a good successor," says President Wäger.

A reopening from August or September is realistic - so an early revival of the traditional pub is not out of the question. Until then, the "Adler" is taking a break - and hoping for new wings.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.