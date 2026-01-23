While the G7 nations discussed war and world politics, open microphones picked up some surprising conversations—from Trump’s puzzling “Greenland” remark to Meloni’s decision to quit smoking.

Heated Discussions at the G7 Summit Open Microphones Reveal What the Powerful Are Really Talking About

No time? blue News summarizes for you Open microphones at the G7 summit in Évian picked up several private conversations among the heads of state and government.

Donald Trump drew particular attention with a puzzling remark about Greenland.

Conversations about cigarettes, soccer, bicycles, and a forgotten watch also became public.

War, crises, and world politics dominated the agenda of the G7 summit. But between the official sessions, open microphones revealed what Trump, Meloni, Merz, and others were really talking about.

The curious scenes range from Greenland to a lost luxury watch. blue News brings you the most memorable moments.

Trump’s puzzling “Greenland”

Trump on the G7: "We didn't discuss Greenland. I should've discussed Greenland." pic.twitter.com/mPikMfyakM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 17, 2026

Arguably the most-discussed hot-mic moment occurred during a conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and EU Council President António Costa. The microphones only picked up Trump saying, “You understand? ... Greenland.”

That was all that could be heard. Neither the beginning nor the end of the conversation was recorded. Because Trump had repeatedly laid claim to Greenland in recent years, the brief snippet immediately sparked speculation. What exactly he meant remains unclear to this day.

Trump himself said they hadn’t been talking about Greenland. “But we probably should have,” he remarked to the reporters.

Giorgia Meloni Announces She’s Quitting Smoking

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni provided a surprisingly personal moment. When asked by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz whether she had already smoked a cigarette that morning, she replied, “Not since May 1.”

Her answer sparked spontaneous congratulations. Several heads of state and government applauded her. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney jokingly asked if she was wearing a nicotine patch. Meloni then triumphantly raised her arms in the air.

Trump Wants Macron’s Forgotten Watch

French President Emmanuel Macron also provided some unintended entertainment. After a joint lunch, Canadian Prime Minister Carney noticed that Macron had apparently left his wristwatch behind.

“We have his watch,” Carney said to the group. Trump reacted immediately: “Give it to me if he forgot it.” The remark sparked laughter among the heads of state and government present.

“My chair is way too low”

During a meeting with business and technology leaders, U.S. President Trump complained about his chair. As can be heard on video footage, Trump was bothered by the fact that he was sitting lower than the other participants. “I had the lowest chair in the whole room,” he said with his microphone open.

Finally, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stepped in and offered Trump his seat. “Donald, I have the general’s chair,” Carney joked. Trump gratefully accepted the offer and commented after switching seats: “Oh, that’s much better.”

Soccer Instead of World Politics

😭🇫🇷🇺🇸🇶🇦 Scène totalement lunaire au G7 d’Évian : Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump et l’émir du Qatar ont été aperçus en train d’échanger sur… la victoire du PSG en Ligue des Champions.

pic.twitter.com/nWYNHkKoFK — Old Pitch (@OldPitch2025) June 17, 2026

In the midst of a summit on wars, sanctions, and trade policy, soccer was a recurring topic of conversation. After all, the World Cup is currently underway in North America.

Conversations could be heard about Cape Verde’s surprising draw against world champion Spain, cheers like “Allez les Bleus” for France, and discussions about Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League triumph.

“I’m the boss”

On the second day of the summit, Trump entered the conference room later than his colleagues. The other heads of state and government were already waiting for a discussion on China and the global economy to begin.

When Trump entered the room, he jokingly announced, “I’m the boss!” The remark drew laughter around the table.

What did Meloni and Trump have to discuss here?

A video of Meloni and Trump, showing the two heads of government on the final morning of the G7 summit, is sparking heated debate. It shows Meloni gesturing vigorously toward Trump as she speaks.

There are no audio recordings of the conversation. Consequently, opinions differ. Some speculate that Meloni may have given Trump a piece of her mind. In any case, Trump appears unimpressed and keeps a straight face.

Some observers, however, are convinced that it was merely a lively exchange between Meloni and Trump. This is supported by the fact that Meloni laughs briefly at the end of the video. But the public will likely never know what really went on behind the scenes.