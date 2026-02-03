On Monday evening, an orthodox Jew was attacked on the street in Zurich's Kreis 3 district. According to Zurich city police, the 26-year-old was suddenly attacked by a stranger on Manessestrasse shortly after 8:15 p.m. with punches and slightly injured.
Several passers-by intervened immediately, overpowered the perpetrator and held him until the police arrived. According to the police, the man, a 40-year-old Kosovan with no permanent residence in Switzerland, made several anti-Semitic remarks, even in the presence of the officers.
The victim was taken to hospital for a check-up. The arrested man is in police custody. The Zurich public prosecutor's office has taken over the further investigation.