The justice of the peace ruled that there was "no serious doubt" that the osteopath had caused the rib fracture. (Symbolic image) sda

A 75-year-old woman from Zurich refused to pay the bill after an osteopathy treatment. She blamed the therapist for a rib fracture - and has now been proven right by the justice of the peace.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 75-year-old woman from Zurich blamed her osteopath for a broken rib after a treatment and refused to pay the bill.

The pensioner demanded compensation and satisfaction, while the osteopath denied the allegations.

The justice of the peace sided with the patient and considered the rib fracture to be the result of improper treatment. Show more

A 75-year-old woman from Zurich refused to pay the bill after an osteopathic treatment. The reason: she blamed the therapist for a rib fracture. The "Beobachter" reports on this.

The woman describes how the osteopath had pressed hard on her ribcage during a treatment. According to the report, examinations by the family doctor and in hospital later confirmed a rib fracture.

The 75-year-old then demanded 600 francs in damages and 500 francs in compensation from the osteopath. However, instead of accepting the patient's claim, he took the case to the justice of the peace. He demanded payment of his bill of 420 francs and denied having caused the injury.

Improper treatment

However, the justice of the peace in Gossau ZH sided with the patient, as reported by the "Beobachter". In his ruling, he stated that there was "no serious doubt" that the osteopath had caused the rib fracture. The treatment had been carried out improperly, which is why the woman did not have to pay the bill.

The pensioner could sue for damages and compensation, but according to the report, she does not have the financial means to do so. The osteopath also denied to the "Beobachter" that he had caused the injury. In the end, he did not file an appeal against the decision.