Two seriously injured in Stans NW Out-of-control car hits child (7)

Jan-Niklas Jäger

6.3.2026

After a serious traffic accident in Stans NW, the 27-year-old driver and a child who was hit had to be taken to hospital.
Symbolbild: Keystone

Serious traffic accident in Stans NW: a car overturns and only comes to rest on the sidewalk. There it hits a seven-year-old child. The driver and the child suffer serious injuries.

06.03.2026, 17:33

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Stans NW, a vehicle collided with the side of another car and then rolled over several times.
  • The crashed vehicle only came to a standstill on an adjacent sidewalk.
  • A seven-year-old child who was on the sidewalk and the 27-year-old driver of the car involved in the accident had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries.
  • The Nidwalden cantonal police are investigating.
Show more

A serious traffic accident occurred at the Länderpark traffic circle in Stans NW on Friday morning. Two people were seriously injured, including a seven-year-old child on the adjacent sidewalk.

As reported by "20 Minuten", the 27-year-old driver of the car involved in the accident was on his way to Stans Dorf when he collided sideways with a car traveling in the same direction. The car was pushed against the kerb.

Vehicle overturned several times

As a result of the collision, the vehicle overturned over an underpass. It only came to a halt lying on its roof on the adjacent sidewalk. It had previously hit a seven-year-old child.

Fatal accident in Aargau. Quad biker crashes into candelabra - man (76) dies

Fatal accident in AargauQuad biker crashes into candelabra - man (76) dies

The driver of the car involved in the accident and the child had to be taken to a hospital outside the canton with serious injuries. The damage to property amounts to several tens of thousands of francs.

The Nidwalden cantonal police are now investigating the circumstances of the accident with the help of experts from the Zurich Forensic Institute under the direction of the public prosecutor's office.

