A serious traffic accident occurred at the Länderpark traffic circle in Stans NW on Friday morning. Two people were seriously injured, including a seven-year-old child on the adjacent sidewalk.
As reported by "20 Minuten", the 27-year-old driver of the car involved in the accident was on his way to Stans Dorf when he collided sideways with a car traveling in the same direction. The car was pushed against the kerb.
Vehicle overturned several times
As a result of the collision, the vehicle overturned over an underpass. It only came to a halt lying on its roof on the adjacent sidewalk. It had previously hit a seven-year-old child.
The driver of the car involved in the accident and the child had to be taken to a hospital outside the canton with serious injuries. The damage to property amounts to several tens of thousands of francs.
The Nidwalden cantonal police are now investigating the circumstances of the accident with the help of experts from the Zurich Forensic Institute under the direction of the public prosecutor's office.