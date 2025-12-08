Thousands of bicycles are stolen in the canton of Bern every year. It is now clear who is presumably responsible for some of the thefts. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone

A 140-page indictment reveals how three young men have been stealing bicycles in the Bern and Basel area for years in order to get rich. They have been on trial since last week.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you During the pandemic, the Bern police were able to find out where hundreds of stolen bicycles and other items had gone through a random check.

According to the indictment, three men - one German and two Swiss - allegedly committed over 100 thefts over a period of months and resold the goods online.

The Bern Oberland Regional Court will hear the case in December. The verdict is expected on December 19. Show more

Several thousand bicycles disappear every year in the canton of Bern. The police only recover a fraction of them. But in August 2020, the Bern cantonal police noticed a 25-year-old man riding through the city on a stolen bike - a moment that would later prove to be the start of an astonishingly extensive investigation.

The man, a German citizen, whom we will call Florian K. (name changed) for legal reasons, spends a day in custody. After that, the police let him go. However, they do not lose sight of him completely. The suspicion quickly arose that Florian K. was not just a petty thief. Rather, he could have been part of an extremely active gang of thieves.

Four years ago, the police came to the conclusion that K. had not acted alone. He had accomplices. And so last Thursday, three men sat in the dock of the Bern Oberland Regional Court in Thun: in addition to the now 30-year-old German, the Swiss Tiago S. and Loris H., who are almost the same age. (their names have also been changed).

What are the three men accused of?

The indictment comprises 139 pages, is very brief in parts, but tells the story of countless cut bicycle locks and lost bicycles. There are 21 individual charges against the German Florian K alone. The public prosecutor's office describes how the German, the two Swiss and other accomplices allegedly stole bicycles and other objects in over 200 cases over a period of months - spread across the entire canton of Bern and the Basel area.

No sentence has yet been demanded in the indictment. blue News

The goods were allegedly later resold on Facebook Marketplace or via WhatsApp at dumping prices - or used directly to enrich themselves.

An example from October 2019: On an autumn day, the German Florian K. and Loris H. break the lock on a mountain bike worth around 6,300 francs at Ostermundigen train station. According to the indictment, they later sell the bike for between 800 and 1000 francs. In 117 cases, the German is said to have taken around 213,000 francs himself in this way.

In a further 240 cases, he and his accomplices are alleged to have stolen goods worth 393,000 francs.

But the list does not end with two-wheelers. The young German allegedly defrauded buyers, stole from retailers, insulted a bus driver and a police officer in the Bern area and beat up a young man in Solothurn because of small drug debts.

The indictment also states that he repeatedly stole motorcycles and cars for his own use - without ever having had a driver's license. The two Swiss nationals are said to have assisted in some of the thefts. In the prosecution's account, the hierarchy seems clear: the German Florian K. is likely to have been at the head of the gang.

What do the defendants say?

The Bern Oberland Regional Court is taking a lot of time for this trial. Last Thursday, the five judges met a talkative German and two defendants who limited themselves to the bare minimum.

The German Florian K. was the most talkative: he denied ever having stolen a pink bike: "I don't do that." He also assured us that he had never touched an e-bike: "Too complicated because of the charging cables. We kept our hands off the e-bikes." But when it came to the core business, the gang-related work, li: "We always distributed the sales proceeds fairly. If there were three of us working together, the profit was split into thirds." He also refutes the idea that he was the head of the gang - simply because he set up the Facebook account: "I created the account. But everyone had access." There was also no division of labor, according to which one person was responsible for repairing the bikes. Only good bikes were stolen.

Why the difference between "commercial" and "gang-related" is important Commercial means that someone commits offenses on a regular basis in order to generate a steady income.

A gang exists when several people join together to commit several crimes in the future.

In practice, the establishment of a gang can lead to the entire amount of the offense achieved by the group being attributed to a single member - and thus automatically affirming that the offense was committed for profit.

Commercial or gang-related theft significantly increases the penalty range: instead of a maximum of five years, up to ten years' imprisonment is possible Show more

The two Swiss men are quite different. Tiago S. only answers questions about himself. Yes, he was adopted, but he had had a good childhood. When he was about ten years old, ADHD made his life more difficult. He calls the charges the "worst time" of his life. The fact that he has since been able to break out of this spiral gives him hope.

Loris H., the third in the group, talks about his unfulfilled desire to become a carer: His drug offenses made this impossible because you have to work with medication in the profession. A few days ago, he says, he also downloaded an app to find temporary jobs. He already had a child himself at the age of 15. He draws strength from supporting his mother, who has to get by on an IV pension. "I see myself as responsible for her," he says to the court president.

The defense, meanwhile, is trying to pick apart the charges on a formal level. The attribution of individual acts was unclear; the prosecutor had thus violated the principle of the indictment. The judge is unimpressed: this is not unusual for gang or commercial offenses.

What happens next in the trial?

The trial will continue on Tuesday. The defense attorneys will then make their pleas, and the public prosecutor's office will present its sentencing proposals for the first time. The verdict is expected before Christmas, on December 19. Until then, the presumption of innocence applies.

The sentencing is likely to be challenging. The three defendants are facing a dossier consisting of many individual offenses. What's more, some of the sentences that have so far been handed down on probation could be revisited. The German is also facing a possible expulsion from the country and a possible ban on working - due to an alleged pornography offense, which he denies.