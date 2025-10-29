A major evacuation took place in Meilen ZH on Wednesday. Keystone

The Meilen indoor swimming pool on the Gold Coast had to be evacuated on Wednesday morning. More than 100 people, including many children, were evacuated to safety. Several were taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Smoke rose from a building next to the indoor swimming pool in Meilen ZH on Wednesday morning.

Over 100 people, including many children, were evacuated.

Several people had to be taken to hospital due to suspected smoke inhalation. Show more

The Zurich cantonal police received an emergency call shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning: Smoke was rising from a building in Meilen. The fire department responded immediately and evacuated the indoor swimming pool and the adjacent school building as a precautionary measure, as a police spokesperson confirmed toBlick.

Around 100 people had to leave the building, including many children. Several of them were taken to nearby hospitals with suspected smoke inhalation. The police were initially unable to say exactly how many people were affected.

In addition to the fire department and police, medical teams were also deployed. According to the police, the school building was evacuated for safety reasons, as the smoke was spreading across parts of the grounds.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated. There were initially no indications of a major fire - according to initial reports, it was probably caused by smoke in the technical room.