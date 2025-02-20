In this building in Emmenbrücke, 102 tenants are being evicted. Google Maps

A planned renovation is forcing over 100 tenants in Emmenbrücke LU to move out. Those who want to return will have to expect significantly higher rental costs.

After the modernization, the existing tenants will be given priority, but must expect rent increases of 300 to 600 francs.

The refurbishment will begin in 2027, last a total of two years and cost around 28 million francs. Show more

A major refurbishment in Emmenbrücke LU is forcing 102 tenants to leave their apartments. This is reported by "Zentralplus". The City of Lucerne Pension Fund, owner of the four affected residential buildings, has announced that the buildings on Adligenstrasse will be extensively renovated - and that it will not be possible for them to remain during the construction work.

The residential buildings are 45 years old and no longer meet current structural and energy standards. In particular, the insulation, heating and energy supply, as well as kitchens, bathrooms and floors need to be modernized. Extensive earthquake protection measures are also required, which involve breaking up floors and walls and installing steel plates.

As the construction work involves a high level of dirt and noise pollution, the pension fund has decided to terminate all tenancy agreements two to three years before the start of construction.

Transitional solutions for tenants - but with higher rent

To support those affected, the pension fund is offering temporary tenancy agreements until the start of construction. There is also an on-site advice office to help with finding accommodation. Tenants will receive compensation of between 400 and 600 francs for the forced move.

Once the refurbishment is complete, the previous tenants have priority to move back in - but with a catch: rents will rise by 300 to 600 francs per month, as residents will have to make a statutory contribution to the refurbishment costs.

Rents are rising drastically - not everyone can stay

Rents in the affected buildings are currently between 700 and 1400 francs for 2- to 4.5-room apartments. The planned increase will therefore mean a significant rise in costs for many residents.

"It is possible that the rent will rise to or above the upper limit for some tenants," admits Managing Director Yolanda Wespi Tizianel. She suggests that those affected should consider whether they really need so much living space.

The renovation will take place in two phases, starting in March 2027, with the second phase starting a year later. Construction will take ten months in each case. The total investment costs amount to around 28 million francs.

