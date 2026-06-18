The town hall in Leuk, Valais, is currently the subject of legal proceedings. Google Maps

A window is to be converted into an emergency exit. This has sparked a conflict that is now occupying Valais politicians and will likely soon involve the courts as well. Although the Leuk municipal council holds a legally binding building permit, the canton has halted work on the historic town hall

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Leuk town council wants to convert a window in its historic town hall—which was already modified in 1934—into a wheelchair-accessible emergency exit.

Although the building permit has been legally valid for months, the canton imposed a construction freeze and placed the building under protection at short notice.

Now a fundamental dispute looms over historic preservation, property rights, and the question of how far historic buildings may be adapted to meet today’s requirements. Show more

At first glance, the dispute seems almost absurd. At its heart is neither a large addition, nor a spectacular construction project, nor a fundamental alteration of a historic landmark. It’s about a window.

The Leuk town council would like to create a wheelchair-accessible emergency exit at the historic town hall, as reported by the “Walliser Bote.” To do so, a window on the east side of the building—which was already modified in 1934—would need to be altered. The reason for this is fire safety regulations for the Ulrich Ruffiner Hall, which seats about 80 people.

The municipality of Leuk approved the project despite objections from the cantonal historic preservation office. No appeals were filed. The building permit became legally binding in early September 2025.

However, when the town council announced the start of construction earlier this year, the canton intervened. The town hall was placed under protection with immediate effect, and at the same time, the authorities ordered a halt to construction. The town council calls this an incomprehensible course of action and criticizes, in particular, the timing of the decision to place the building under protection.

The cantonal historic preservation authority had opposed the project from the outset. It argues that the planned emergency exit, with its ramp and retaining wall, would interfere too significantly with the historic character of the town. When the town council announced the start of construction earlier this year, the canton placed the town hall and its surroundings under protection at short notice and halted the work. The rationale given is that the project contradicts the conservation objectives of the Federal Inventory of Swiss Historic Sites and Landscapes (ISOS).

Now the State Council must rule on the complaints that have been filed. Should Leuk lose there as well, those responsible have already announced that they will appeal to higher courts.

Recurring Construction Disputes in Switzerland

Major construction disputes occur time and again in Switzerland. For the most part, however, these go beyond a single window or emergency exit.

Just last year, an investor in Zurich West scrapped plans for a 70-meter-tall high-rise after years of political and legal disputes loomed. As a result, around 60 planned apartments were lost.

In St. Moritz, a residential project has been before the courts for years. There, residents and the developer are disputing the access road and a lack of parking spaces. The case is now before the Federal Supreme Court.

In Rüschlikon , too , a construction project has ended up on the authorities’ desk. There , residents are fighting against the construction of a new apartment building because they believe it endangers a maple tree that is over a hundred years old.