An accident on the A1 between Zurich-Affoltern and the Brüttiseller Kreuz is causing massive traffic disruptions on Wednesday morning. Due to the closure of the right lane, drivers should expect delays of about 70 minutes.

On Wednesday morning, an accident occurred on the A1 heading toward St. Gallen. Travelers should expect a delay of one hour and ten minutes.

Massive Traffic Jam on the A1 Over an hour of delays from Zurich toward St. Gallen

Commuters and travelers on the A1 will need to be patient on Wednesday morning: An accident between Zurich-Affoltern and the Brüttiseller Kreuz has led to significant traffic disruptions.

The right lane is closed, which means the highway is currently reduced to a single lane.

Traffic is also moving slowly on the Airport Expressway. tcs.ch

According to the latest reports, travelers should expect delays of about 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Recommended detour: Travelers heading toward St. Gallen are advised to take the A3 toward Chur to bypass the affected section.

+++Update to follow+++