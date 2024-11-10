Accidents involving e-scooters are on the rise in Switzerland. sda

Accidents involving e-scooters are steadily increasing. A TCS analysis shows that darkness in the winter months plays a major role in this. TCS gives practical tips on how to be clearly visible in the dark.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The number of accidents involving e-scooters has risen in Switzerland, with more accidents being recorded in the dark winter months in particular.

A TCS analysis shows that the majority of accidents occur in the months of January to March and October to December during the hours of darkness.

TCS recommends that e-scooter riders wear bright, reflective clothing and functioning headlights for better visibility and also advises them to wear a helmet for greater safety. Show more

Accidents involving e-scooters are steadily increasing. The TCS analysis shows a clear correlation between the time of accidents and darkness in the winter months. To mark the 18th International Day of Light, the TCS is reminding cyclists of the rules to be observed when riding an e-scooter and giving practical tips on how to be clearly visible in the dark.

Thanks to its space-saving format, low weight and quiet motor, the e-scooter has become a popular short-distance vehicle in the city. But while sales in Switzerland have skyrocketed in recent years, the same is unfortunately true of the number of accidents.

FEDRO data showed 98 accidents in 2019, compared to 716 accidents in 2023. Although the proportion of e-scooter accidents in relation to all accidents remains low at 0.18% in 2019 and 1.34% in 2023, the number of accidents has increased 7.3-fold in five years.

This sharp increase is remarkable, as the total number of accidents has remained stable during this period. However, more and more e-scooters are also being used on Swiss roads.

Accidents in December particularly frequent in the dark

When analyzing FEDRO's accident data, the TCS found a clear correlation between the number of accidents and darkness during the winter months. In order to clarify these figures, the TCS included the official sunrise and sunset times to determine the dark periods in the various months and compared them with the accident data according to the corresponding times.

This shows that the accident figures for 2023 during the night are higher in the particularly dark months of January, February, March, November and December. In contrast, fewer accidents occur in the dark in the spring and summer months, which offer more hours of sunshine.

In the months of January to March and October to December in particular, more than half of accidents occurred before sunrise or after sunset. In December, almost two thirds of accidents occurred at night. One reason for this is that many e-scooter users commute with relatively regular working hours. In winter, for example, scooters are mostly used in the dark.

Tips for safe riding in the dark season

The sharp increase in e-scooter accidents requires users, as well as car, bicycle and motorcycle riders, to exercise increased caution. The risk of road traffic accidents is higher at night or dusk than during the day, and even higher when it rains or snows at night. In fall and winter, it is therefore important to be clearly visible on the road, especially for e-scooter riders.

The first step is always to switch on the headlights at the front and rear to comply with legal regulations and check that they are clean and within range.

The TCS also recommends wearing light-colored clothing and reflective elements. Because in the dark, a person with reflectors is visible to other road users from a distance of up to 140 meters. On the website madevisible.swiss, the page of the prevention campaign of the same name, which is updated annually by the TCS, there are numerous suggestions for clothing and accessories that increase visibility at night.

Finally, the TCS recommends that all e-scooter riders wear a helmet, even if this is not currently required by law.

More videos from the department