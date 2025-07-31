The tractor and the Audi were badly damaged. Kapo Aargau

On Wednesday evening, a car and a tractor crashed in Fisibach AG. No one was injured.

Sven Ziegler

On Wednesday evening, a car collided with a tractor and trailer in Fisibach AG. This was reported by the Aargau cantonal police.

The accident occurred at 6.30 p.m. on Wednesday on Belchenstrasse in Fisibach. A 27-year-old tractor driver was driving with a trailer and turned into a side road. At the same time, a 52-year-old car driver started to overtake. His Audi crashed into the side of the tractor.

The force of the impact caused the tractor and trailer to tip onto its side. No one was injured. The material damage amounted to several tens of thousands of francs.

As the road was temporarily closed, the fire department set up a detour. The Aargau cantonal police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.