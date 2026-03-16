According to the Zurich cantonal police, a traffic accident occurred on the A51 (A11) in the direction of Bülach shortly before 2 pm. A dump truck loaded with over 20 tons of earth hit the left-hand grass verge near the airport exit for reasons as yet unknown and overturned.
As a result, the airport highway was closed for several hours. Traffic had to be diverted over a wide area. The 58-year-old driver sustained moderate injuries in the accident. After initial treatment, he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.
Due to the extensive recovery and cleaning work, the airport highway in the direction of Bülach had to be completely closed until around 5.30 pm.