After a truck loaded with earth overturned on the A11 near Zurich Airport, there was considerable traffic disruption on the highway. Kapo Zürich

Following a traffic accident on the A51 (A11) near Kloten, the airport highway in the direction of Bülach was closed for several hours. A truck had overturned and the driver sustained injuries.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A lorry overturned in an accident on the A51 in the direction of Bülach. The driver sustained moderate injuries.

The tipper had loaded 20 tons of earth, which was spread across the road.

The recovery work caused considerable disruption on the Zurich airport highway. Show more

According to the Zurich cantonal police, a traffic accident occurred on the A51 (A11) in the direction of Bülach shortly before 2 pm. A dump truck loaded with over 20 tons of earth hit the left-hand grass verge near the airport exit for reasons as yet unknown and overturned.

As a result, the airport highway was closed for several hours. Traffic had to be diverted over a wide area. The 58-year-old driver sustained moderate injuries in the accident. After initial treatment, he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Due to the extensive recovery and cleaning work, the airport highway in the direction of Bülach had to be completely closed until around 5.30 pm.