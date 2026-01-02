This is what the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS looks like from the inside. Tripadvisor

The owners of the bar "Le Constellation", where the fatal fire disaster in Crans-Montana occurred on New Year's Eve, survived the accident. The owner herself was injured and suffered burns.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The bar "Le Constellation" belongs to a French couple, both owners are alive.

The owner suffered burns to her arm in the fire and her husband was not in the bar at the time of the accident.

Research by CH Media points to possible problems with age checks and capacity utilization. Show more

Following the fatal fire disaster in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS, details about the owners of the establishment are also becoming known.

As the French newspaper Le Figaro reports, citing information from the AFP news agency, both operators survived the accident.

The owner was injured in the fire and suffered burns to her arm. Her husband was not in the restaurant at the time of the fire, but in another of the couple's businesses.

"We have lost employees"

The two owners come from France and moved to Valais in the early 2000s. They now run three restaurants in the region: in addition to the unlucky bar "Le Constellation", they also run a burger restaurant in Crans-Montana and another restaurant in the neighboring town of Lens, the newspaper continues.

A musician and friend of the couple told the Corsican newspaper Corse-Matin that the couple were in shock and "extremely upset". He had tried in vain to reach them during the night.

It was not until around 5 a.m. that the owner got in touch and said that she was alive - but it was a disaster. The operators said via employees: "We have lost employees and it is very difficult for us to talk about it."

Criticism due to lax controls

The bar "Le Constellation" was particularly popular during the winter season and attracted many young guests. Research by CH Media shows that the bar is said to have been known for not being too strict with age checks in the past.

In addition, an eyewitness told CH Media that up to 400 people had been in the cellar restaurant at times, although it was officially licensed for 300 guests inside and 40 on the terrace. The authorities have so far neither confirmed nor denied this information.

It is also striking that the bar's online presence disappeared immediately after the fire became known. The bar's social media pages on Facebook and Instagram were no longer accessible and the bar was shown as "temporarily closed" on Google Maps. Information about the New Year's Eve program could therefore no longer be traced.

Investigations continue

At least 40 people died in the fire on New Year's Eve, 115 were injured, around 80 of whom are still in a critical condition.

Identifying the victims is proving difficult, as many of the bodies are badly burned and many of those affected are from abroad. In addition, there was no guest list in the freely accessible restaurant, as the Valais authorities explained.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing. Valais Attorney General Béatrice Pilloud explained that "several hypotheses" were being examined. Images and video footage from inside the bar show that the ceiling caught fire shortly before the blaze broke out.

The fire then spread rapidly throughout the entire room - the authorities refer to this as a "flashover".