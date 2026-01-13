Due to personal useOwner kicks tenant out of apartment - now "Bob Dylan" lives there
Three tenants had to vacate their apartments because the new owner claimed that he needed the space for his own use. The reason given was that they needed space for a family member. However, a stranger now lives in one of the apartments.
A landlord in Zurich gave three tenants notice to quit due to personal requirements.
Instead of a family member, a new tenant moved in - at a higher rent.
The tenants' association speaks of a possible pretextual reason for termination.
Termination for personal use is one of the most serious interventions in an existing tenancy. A case in Zurich is now raising questions - and mistrust.
In May 2024, a new owner gave notice to three tenants in a property with a total of eight apartments, as the "Beobachter" writes. All three households affected lived in 2.5-room apartments. The reason given in each case was the same: personal use.
One of those affected had lived at the address for almost ten years. She lodged an objection to the termination. Before the arbitration board, the landlord's lawyer explained that the owner's stepdaughter needed another apartment in the building - to paint there, among other things.
But research by the magazine shows: A woman from Germany now lives in the apartment in question. The apartment had previously been advertised on a platform. The new tenant confirms that she pays more rent than her predecessor.
The landlord himself did not comment on the case despite several inquiries from the "Beobachter".
Suspicion of pretended personal use
For the Zurich Tenants' Association, the case raises questions. If several apartments in the same building are terminated for personal use, this could be an indication that the reason for termination is not valid. Especially if the apartment is subsequently rented out to someone else.
Legally, the situation is difficult for tenants. There are no checks as to whether the asserted personal use is actually implemented. It is crucial that a termination is contested at an early stage. This is the only way those affected can later claim compensation if the personal use proves to be a pretext.
A name causes frowns
In the meantime, the doorbell signs on the affected apartments have been replaced. In addition to the name of the new tenant, there is another entry: "Bob Dylan".
Whether this is a joke, a pseudonym or something else is unclear. One thing is certain: the person for whom the personal use was originally claimed does not live in the apartment.