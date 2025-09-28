22:22

A clear yes to the abolition of the imputed rental value and the new tax on second homes, and a very narrow yes to the introduction of the e-ID: Sunday's vote brought two surprises at federal level.

This is because polls in the run-up to the vote had suggested a clear yes to electronic proof of identity (e-ID), but a narrow outcome for the reform of residential property taxation. However, with 50.39%, voters only just said yes to electronic proof of identity. Only eight cantons voted in favor. The decisive factor for the result was the 'yes' majorities in the cities. The supporters had to tremble for hours: the result was only known after the end of the count in Zurich.

Justice Minister Beat Jans promised to take the concerns of opponents very seriously in his further work on the introduction of the e-ID. The Pirate Party, which had fought against the E-ID, intends to continue to critically monitor the implementation of the law, the ordinances and also the technical implementation.

On the other hand, the vote in favor of the new tax on vacation homes and the associated abolition of the imputed rental value was clearer than predicted with 57.7%. The bill opened up the Röstigraben: All six French-speaking cantons and Basel-Stadt rejected the bill, which required a majority of both the people and the cantons.

The vote was won by the homeowners' association, business associations as well as the SVP, FDP and the center. This was despite the fact that homeowners in Switzerland are outnumbered by renters. It remains to be seen when the imputed rental value will be abolished. It could be 2028 at the earliest.

The left and the tenants' association and some construction industry associations had unsuccessfully fought against the bill. The opponents called for the tenants' hour to come. The fight against abusive returns in the rental sector is now needed.